RAWALPINDI - The current political and economic uncertainty of the country is very disturbing, the situation has reached such a level that urgent steps should be taken, the authorities should consider this as an SOS call from the business community.

In a joint statement, the business representatives and chamber officials at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in an emergent meeting here on Monday, demanded that the current uncertainty requires that all political parties should sit together and find a solution to pull country out of crises and bring normalcy so that trade activities can be restored.

The meeting was chaired by RCCI president Saqib Rafiq and group leader Sohail Altaf, and senior vice president Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, vice president Faisal Shehzad, Anjuman Tajran representatives Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, president Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, Sharjeel Mir, and others were also present.

Saqib Rafiq said that uncertainty has brought businesses and the entire economic system into a state of stagnation, with protests, sit-ins and long marches affecting the twin cities the most. RCCI former president and group leader Sohail Altaf said that political mistrust and polarization have led the country to poor economic growth. He said that we, as a nation should think for the country beyond political affiliation. Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said that business activities are in decline, Taj Abbasi said that the country has to be taken out of confrontation.

Nadeem Sheikh, Zahid Bakhtavari and Sheikh Hafeez, while showing grave concern added that all the stakeholders should realise their responsibility.

Tariq Jadoon said that we all have to come together to get our country out of crises. Sharjeel Mir said that political tolerance has to be demonstrated.