OKARA - A rescue officer on Monday attempted self-immolation on the premises of Rescue 1122 office in Okara by dousing petrol on himself. Mohammad Boota, the victim, is a driver in Rescue 1122 and received severe burn injuries. He was rushed to the District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Okara where doctors determined that he sustained 45 percent burns. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Mayo Hospital in Lahore from DHQ Okara. The victim alleged that his shift in-charge at workplace used to torture him mentally, eventually leading him to commit self-immolation.