Share:

To fully understand the concept and importance of Road Safety, one has to witness a total absence of it. To do that, dare I say, all one needs to do is observe a busy intersection anywhere in Karachi or any other city in Pakistan. Road safety refers to the actions taken to decrease the risk of injuries and death on the road. Pakistan has the unfortunate distinction of having one of the highest numbers of road accident victims in the world. As our country continues to motorize exponentially, this problem will only grow– unless we make urgent and far-reaching changes to our road safety approach.

When it comes to vehicular accidents, especially in Karachi, the single most critical factor is speed. Speed increases both the likelihood of a crash and the severity when it occurs. Traffic calming measures, that is, designing infrastructure components to automatically control excessive speeding, will have a far greater impact on road safety than any other actions. The most effective way to control speed is through road design. In the context of shared road space, traffic calming measures would mean fewer crashes and fatalities for not only car users, but for pedestrians and other road users as well.

Additionally, any road safety strategy will mean nothing if it neglects to consider the mobility and safety of the most vulnerable road user groups, that is pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. In most major cities in Pakistan, these groups make up more than 75 percent of all road fatalities; pedestrians generally account for more than half that number. However, most of our road safety strategies are car-centric. Little attention is paid to the mobility needs of vulnerable road users, putting them at risk as they attempt to negotiate their way through fast-moving traffic.

From an individual standpoint, as the heading suggests, Road Safety will need to come from each individual and from within. Simple steps like driving with a considerate attitude can have a cascading effect on the improvement of road safety. Seatbelts are the core safety measure that can save lives by just using them correctly. A lot of new cars come with proper 3-point seat belts at the rear too and using them can save a lot of lives. Road build quality is another facet of road safety. Changes in the way roads are constructed and maintained will also greatly reduce the number of accidents. The lack of potholes will make driving safer as it will prevent a sudden change in direction or loss of control over the vehicle. Before crossing the road, pedestrians need to make sure that drivers can see them and are about to stop before they enter the roadway. Drivers have a responsibility to limit distractions like cell phone usage while driving and yield to pedestrians. Everyone has an important part to play in keeping our roads safe and following the laws that are in place.

Recognition of road safety as the joint responsibility of decision-makers and road users, coupled with political action and legislative reform at all levels of government, will be essential to bring about long-term improvement. Such changes, accompanied by increased participation from civil society and private players can push Pakistan to achieve an attainable target of a 50 percent reduction in road traffic fatalities in the foreseeable future.

Designing sustainable principles for our transport and development policies will have a significant long-term impact on the road safety scenario in our country. Cities need to focus on the safety of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. If roads are designed to be safe for the most vulnerable user, then they will become safe for all.

The writer is a former Deputy CEO of leading telecom giant ZONG with a customer base of over 40 million.

He can be approached at https://www.twitter.com/iamniazmalik