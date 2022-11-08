Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of three armed dacoits snatched cash, official pistol, cards and handcuffs from a constable of ICT police while he was imparting official duty on a VVIP route, informed sources on Monday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad wherein a case has also been registered against the dacoits, they said.

According to sources, Muhammad Akmal, a constable of Islamabad police, informed officials of PS Sadiqabad that he was imparting duty on a VVIP route near New Shakrial when three armed dacoits, riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and made him hostage on gunpoint. The troika snatched cash, official pistol, police card, CNIC and handcuffs from him and fled away, he said.

PS Sadiqabad registered a case against dacoits and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, a gang of three robbers looted Rs 2.7 million from the cashier of a fuel station located on Qazian Road in Gujar Khan. The victim cashier lodged a complaint with police stating that he was going to the bank to deposit cash when three robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and took away the cash. Police registered a case and began an investigation.