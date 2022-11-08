Share:

PESHAWAR - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan while speaking with recently transferred District Police Officer Lower Chitral Miss Sonia Shamrooz at her farewell meeting at Regional Police Office Saidu Sharif Swat, lauded her confidence, professionalism and commendable services in the line of duty.

The RPO expressed that Miss Sonia would raise the reputation of the police force in the future if she carries out her duties in such a professional manner. He extended his best wishes for Sonia’s bright future and hoped that she will continue to perform her duties with true spirit and dedication and will make the police force proud. Meanwhile, in recognition of her best services, the RPO Sajjad Khan along with Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Yousafzai also presented a shield to Miss. Sonia Shamrooz.