Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 29 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.5 and Rs 227.75 respectively.

The price of Euro against rupee increased by Rs 2.37 to close at Rs 220.19 against the previous close of Rs 217.82.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.50, whereas an increase of Rs 1.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 250.72 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 248.79.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 60.34 and Rs 58.98 respectively.