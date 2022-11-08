Share:

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday signed a decree applying "special economic measures" to 74 companies engaged in arms production.

According to a document published on the government's website, the list included 74 organizations from Bulgaria, Britain, Germany, Canada, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Estonia, and the US.

"Transactions in the field of military-technical cooperation are prohibited with companies from this list," said the statement.

This is the second list of companies sanctioned by Russia. The first was published in May, applying sanctions on 30 companies – former subsidiaries of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, expropriated by foreign countries.