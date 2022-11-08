Share:

SUKKUR-Director (admissions), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Monday announced that the date of admission in BS Part-I and BS Part-III (old masters programme) for academic year-2023 in all departments and Institutes of SALU, Khairpur main campus, Ghotki and Shahdadkot campuses has been extended up to November 20, 2022.

According to the announcement, the admission forms can be filled online on University website (admission.salu.edu.pk), up to November 20, 2022. All the candidates were required to submit their documents along with the admission form and original challan after applying online at the directorate of the admissions office.

The pre-entry test will be conducted on December 10, 2022. The classes for the new academic Year-2023 will commence on January 16, 2023.

SALU announces annual

exams from Nov 22

Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday announced that annual examinations 2021 of AD (Sciences, Arts & Commerce, Home Economics) and MA (Previous & Final) regular and external will commence from November 22 at all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana regions.

According to an announcement, the timetable of examinations has been sent to the colleges. The candidates have been advised to visit their colleges for the timetable and appear in examinations as per the shared schedule.