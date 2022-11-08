Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Tuesday emphasized on provincial governments to fulfill their duties according to law and constitution and take measures to open roads and motorways under their jurisdiction.

Addressing a news conference, he said provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been reminded in written about their responsibilities.

The Interior Minister said PTI chief Imran Khan has created difficulties for people and his fitna march has been completely rejected by the people.

To a question about journalist Arshad Sharif s murder case, he said the inquiry team has briefed him in detail about development of the case.

Rana Sana Ullah said there is need to further investigate the matter. He said we are hopeful to reach the culprits very soon.