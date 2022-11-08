Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman is likely to visit Pakistan later this month, during which Pakistan hopes to get a $4.2 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia. Diplomatic sources suggested on Monday that Prince Salman is expected to visit Pakistan on November 21, adding that a special security team of Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan to take a final look at the security arrangements regarding the prince’s visit. The sources said that numerous Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreementsare being finalised for signing. Salman will lead a delegation comprising Saudi cabinet members, traders and business people. The Saudi Kingdom will also assist in the establishment of a modern oil refinery in Gwadar at a cost of $ 10 billion, while the Chinese companies will run the refinery’s operations after the completion of the project. Moreover, there are reports that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to undertake a trip to Saudi Arabia later this week though the agenda is unknown.