Defanging Pakistan continues to be an avowed objective of hostile powers.

The threats to Pakistan’s nuclear programme originate from direct and indirect dimensions and can be a deadly combination of both too. The direct threats could manifest themselves in attempts to acquire physical possession or control of Pakistan’s nuclear assets by terrorists/militants from within its territorial boundaries or by external hostile forces. The indirect threats could largely emanate in the geopolitical realm aimed at neutralising or gaining operational command and control of Pakistan’s nuclear assets/programme through intrusive international regimes or by exploiting its inherent internal fissures and weaknesses.

The main direct threats to Pakistan’s nuclear assets/programme that stemmed internally were from well-known terrorist/militant groups. These have been largely neutralised and their capacity to threaten Pakistan’s vital national interests has been seriously decimated through the highly successful Ops Zarb e Azb and Rad ul Fassaad. Furthermore, extremely stringent security regimes and cordons have precluded hostile penetration of its nuclear programme. There is therefore no realistic prospect of terrorists/militants taking over Pakistan and its nuclear assets by default, as was outrageously propagated by some in the international community and media.

The possibility of terrorist/militant groups whisking away a nuclear warhead or fissile material for a dirty bomb by storming a storage site or by infiltrating the ranks of the security personnel has been long obviated through a very rigorous intelligence and security network. Pakistan’s nuclear assets/programme has advanced far beyond the level where it could either be destroyed through sustained strategic bombing campaigns/missile attacks or their command, control and custody taken over by airborne forces/troops of hostile powers. It is patently ludicrous, unrealistic, impractical, undoable. It would be an act of war and will evoke a very violent response from Pakistan that could envelop and incinerate the larger region and beyond.

It can therefore be reasonably surmised that direct actions by terrorist groups or hostile powers against Pakistan’s nuclear assets/programme are not very viable options.

The indirect threats however are more ominous. Hypothetically speaking, hostile powers could come together to launch an international effort through the UNSC to “secure the nuclear assets of a dangerous, politically unstable, economically insolvent Pakistan that lacks cohesion”. A malleable UNSC could be manipulated to pass the requisite resolution. Thereafter Pakistan could be required to place her nuclear assets/programme under an international committee/force for safe custody till its further disposal could be determined by the UNSC. At best, Pakistan could be offered a joint command and control arrangement and/or a nuclear umbrella. Failing which excruciating economic and military sanctions, diplomatic isolation and even military operations by an UN-sanctioned expeditionary force could be considered/enforced [a la the 2003 invasion of Iraq to “disarm it of (nonexistent) weapons of mass destruction”!]. The votes of China and Russia in the UNSC however will be decisive.

In the worst-case scenario, hypothetically speaking, Pakistanis could be manipulated and deftly exploited to deal this deadly blow to themselves. The environment for such an exigency exists and is menacingly gaining ground. Over the years Pakistan has been maintained in a state of perpetual albeit controlled chaos; a situation further compounded through a corrupt body politic, political instability, rampant corruption, near economic insolvency, social disharmony, religious and sectarian strife, domestic and international terrorism, selective justice etc.

An incompetent, corrupt and pliable Government could thus easily be imposed upon a Pakistan in perpetual turmoil and “without cohesion”. This government could engender nationwide despair and despondency through inefficient governance, skyrocketing inflation, increased poverty levels, nepotism, favouritism, break-down of essential services and law and order etc. It could quickly reduce Pakistan’s economy to a basket-case status through its ineptitude and imprudent economic, political and foreign policies. With an economy tottering on implosion, it could have enough reason to enforce an economic emergency. This could create the rationale for squeezing out or drying up funds and resources for the Armed Forces, national intelligence agencies and all the sensitive strategic organisations amongst others.

The reduction in funds for the strategic organisations will in effect mean an indirect capping of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and other supporting entities. It will incrementally limit/end its further research and development activities, future acquisitions and technological advancements, fresh recruitments and expansion programmes, intelligence, safety and security capacities and so on.

Lack of funds will adversely affect the maintenance and sustenance of existing systems and capabilities which over time might become inoperational and lead to a reduction in their numbers. This will be akin to a rollback of the programme. Eventually, as the funds continue to dry up exponentially the nuclear programme could gradually but surely be brought to naught/elimination. That will ominously skew the regional strategic balance against Pakistan, fatally weakening its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Pakistan must draw the right lessons from Ukraine’s strategic and almost fatal faux pas. The strategic environment around Pakistan is extremely volatile and hostile both at the bilateral and regional levels. It does not allow Pakistan to even consider any form of “denuclearisation”, either voluntary, through incompetence, international manipulation or coercion.

Pakistan must reject outright all fanciful measures like “joint command and control, nuclear umbrellas” etc. Pakistan must retain independent operational command, control and possession of its nuclear assets under all circumstances. Period.

To that end, it is imperative that it must stabilise itself internally, politically and economically. No void should be allowed to creep in between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan. The nation must put up a unified, united front in these times of political divide and disharmony, economic stress, internal fissures and external threats. It will be a test of our political leadership to steer the nation out of this quagmire and lead it to safety, progress and prosperity.

Pakistan must bear in mind that a potentially hostile regional environment might superimpose itself on the already simmering state of belligerence between India and Pakistan. It will need to be united and in complete command and control of all its conventional and strategic assets/capacities to not only deter war but to preserve peace and its own sovereignty and territorial integrity as well!