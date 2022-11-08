Share:

A terrorist commander Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen was killed during a Joint Intelligence Based Operation by the security forces in Tribal District Kurram on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.