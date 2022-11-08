Share:

MOHMAND - Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Hayat Afridi in an interview with The Nation said that every year, the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Ghalanai performs 3,503 major and minor procedures in addition to providing valuable medical services to the community within its financial capacity.

According to Dr Hayat Afridi, the flow of OPD (Out Door Patients) unexpectedly surged from 55,230 to 134,029 in just a year while 16,588 patients were admitted to the facility. The hospital successfully handled 1,785 deliveries, 22,256 emergency patients, 1,287 gyne OPD treatments, and 3,503 different general surgical procedures.

Established in 1977–1978, RHC Ghalanai was upgraded to Civil Hospital in 1982–1983 and then to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in 1992-1993. with a 110-bedded facility, it was upgraded to Agency Headquarters Hospital (now DHQ) with type-C status in 2003–2004.

DHQ hospital is the major health care facility in Mohmand with facilities like intensive care, curative services, gynaecology, ophthalmology, general medicine and general surgery, PEADS, eye, ENT, orthopaedic, dental and HDU private rooms. A dialysis machine was installed for the first time in view of public difficulties, said Dr Hayat.

However, a severe issue with power load shedding in the hospital not only involves risks but has also cost patients millions of rupees in the laboratory and store, according to Dr Afridi.