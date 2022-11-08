Share:

ISLAMABAD-The discontinuation of the Associate Degree Programme (ADP) at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala by the authorities is likely to deprive the students of the facility as well as spoil the untiring efforts and resources behind launching this programme.

The programme, as per the official source, has been discontinued on the directives of the Federal Directorate of Education due to low number of inspiring candidates. The college received only 11 admission applications, the source added. Professor Farhan Azam, senior vice president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), said: “Since ADP is a new programme, it will take some time to increase the enrolment. Currently the number of applicants is low but this will increase in future.”

“Shutting down the programme is not a solution. Depriving the students of this facility who come from extremely poor families of villages nearby, whose meagre incomes are not enough to allow them to send their sons to the colleges of the city downtown, is not fair. The residents (students) of the Sihala sector of Islamabad Capital Territory are not locally able to obtain associate degree, as this is the only boys’ college in this area which is offering AD Programme, “he said.