Share:

Water shortage problems are arising in Karachi. Inflation, electricity and gas problems were less for citizens who now face water shortages. Most of the areas of Karachi do not have a water supply and where there is, water is shut off every other day and the reason is that there is a problem in the water pipeline. My question is to the administration and the water board, when there is no water in the city or when there is a problem in the pipeline, where did this water tanker mafia come from to sell their own water to the citizens for money? Pay the bills and then compulsively give money to the tanker mafia to fulfil your needs and daily tasks.

I request the management and the water board to take action against this mafia before the situation comes to the conclusion that our entire city is under the control of the tanker mafia and to end this series so that the public’s worries and some problems can be solved.

TANZEEL RIAZ AHMED,

Karachi.