KARACHI-District West police on Monday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in street crimes and banned hazardous gutka business.

According to the West Zone police spokesperson, the police team nabbed two street criminals identified as Amir Nawab and Faisal from Islamia and recovered two illegal pistols along with ammunition and cash from their possession. Meanwhile, Peerabad police station team arrested an accused identified as Danish for being involved in gutka business. About 40 packets of hazardous gutka were recovered from his possession.

Cases against all arrested accused were registered and further investigations were underway.

Two street

criminals arrested

Two alleged street criminals were arrested including one in injured condition after an encounter with police in Quaidabad area while their two other accomplices managed to escape.

According to police official on Monday, two street criminals were held after an exchange of firing at Maula Madad graveyard, near Allah Wali Masjid, Quaidabad area including one in injured condition.

Arrested were identified as Wazeer Khan (injured) and Hamza while their two other accomplices managed to flee. Police recovered 2 pistols from the possession of arrested.

The injured accused was shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.