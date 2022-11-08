Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Three minor sisters drowned in Eastern Sadiqia Canal near Minchinabad city of Bahawalnagar district on Monday. The drowned sisters were identified as Sidra, 12, Rani Bibi, 9, and Zarina, 7. According to the rescue sources, the three sisters accompanied by their mother Bilqis Bibi went to wash their clothes at the bank of Sadiqia canal at Bhaid Wala, a suburban village of Minchinabad when one sister namely Zarina fell into the canal. The other two sisters also jumped into the canal to save the drowning sister. However, all three sisters could not survive. The local people have recovered the dead body of Sidra from the canal. A rescue operation is underway to search for two other girls.