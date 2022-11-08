Share:

Data released by the Karachi Traffic Police shows that the city is a death trap for motorists, with motorcyclists losing the most amount of lives within the 10 months of this year. The city’s poor infrastructure has become a matter of public and state knowledge yet little is done to improve the situation. Even the smallest of steps like enforcing adherence to traffic laws could bring about some order but the authorities seem to be apathetic.

The accident report released by the metropolis’ traffic police stated that 116 motorcyclists lost their lives during this year, and all accidents resulted in 165 deaths in the city. Bikers constitute most of the casualties but trucks were found to be involved in extremely fatal accidents as well. These are concerning figures and one must question why traffic has gotten out of hand and rather dangerous.

According to DIG-Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, a multitude of factors contribute to the security hazards on the streets and these can be divided in regards to responsibility. The government must build and maintain infrastructure that is safe and accessible to all. Plus, it should evolve with the needs of the city. Karachi is home to millions of people and the layout of roads, quality of the construction and enforcement of traffic rules remain extremely poor. This is a fact known to everyone, even the citizens of the city, and despite awareness of the problem, the government has done little to resolve the issue.

Another problem lies in the system which is supposed to teach, test and then uphold driver’s proficiency. This means that a driver—no matter what vehicle they are driving—should display the ability to drive safely, have awareness of the etiquette of driving, awareness of traffic rules and should observe them keenly. Until and unless all these traits are not observed by the authorities, the driver should not be given a license. And in the case of violations, hefty fines and immediate action should take place to deter them from making the same mistake again.

The road to recovery is not too hard to achieve; all we need is a little discipline and the state must step up in enforcing it. Each individual has a responsibility to drive carefully because the repercussions are fatal. And if not fatal, they cause injuries to others that may be life-altering.