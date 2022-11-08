Share:

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday appealed to the international financial institutions and G-20 countries to provide debt relief to Pakistan to help its post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts. Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, the UN Secretary General proposed a debt swap, exchanging the payment of debt with investment in rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Sharm El Sheikh for the COP27 summit, told the media that according to the latest estimates, Pakistan suffered losses of over $30 billion. The UN Secretary General said that Pakistan was a middle income country and was not given the kind of debt relief and concessional funding it needed to tackle the adverse impact of climate change. He appealed to the international financial institutions and the G-20 countries to create a mechanism for debt relief for middle income countries including Pakistan. He underlined the need for defining a clear road map to deal with the disaster, by creating an institutional framework of financing. Antonio Guterres said an international donor conference will be held for Pakistan, as the country needed massive support for rehabilitation of the people affected by floods. The prime minister said the damages suffered in floods was also combined with a surge in poverty rates, with over 9 million of our people being pushed into a life of extreme poverty, with an additional 1.9 million families being pushed into multidimensional poverty. He said the impact on the GDP will be 2.2 per cent just from the flooding, but extreme climate events such as heat waves, forest fires, and rapidly melting glaciers had already created a 9.1 percent drag on Pakistan’s GDP annually. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “as a global community, we are poised on the threshold of a new green deal, or a trajectory to a 3 degree world, where returning to the earth we know today will be impossible.” “Some countries like Pakistan will be more exposed, more deeply vulnerable than others living in cooler longitudes.” He said millions of people in Pakistan were going into winter without the shelter or livelihood that was their fundamental right. “Women and children are still looking to us to protect their basic needs, while entire villages are seeking to secure a precarious future, with all of such recovery hinging on a flow of resources that we are unable to guarantee.” “Huge lakes of stagnant water have transformed the landscape of the south, where crops would have fed millions, and livestock would have saved families from destitution. We are picking up the pieces as we speak, but hundreds of bridges still lie broken, like the 8000 plus kilometres of metalled roads ripped out like toothpicks from the fury of the raging torrents, triggered by the record-breaking floods from the monsoon on steroids.” He expressed gratitude to the United Nations agencies, World Health Organization, and other development partners in supporting through the unprecedented challenge. The PM said Pakistan’s own response was still defined by resourcing the huge humanitarian gap in relief and rehabilitation. “Our journey to recovery will be held back by increasing public debt, rising international energy prices and no real access to Adaptation Funds.” “Our social security platform, the BISP, has allocated urgent cash transfers worth 70 billion rupees (US$316 million) to the most vulnerable 2.8 million families, providing US$113 to each affected family,” he noted. “We have mobilised every available resource towards the national relief effort, and repurposed all budget priorities, including resilience and development funds, to the rescue and first order needs of millions.” “A simultaneous priority is to build up our adaptation and resilience, without prejudice to our mitigation goals. At the same time, our reconstruction planning is also in its final stages. We will be looking to leadership of the United Nations Secretary General in building a viable support platform very soon at the Donors Conference.” Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a series of meetings with the world leaders and apprised them of Pakistan’s economic situation as well as climate change challenges especially after the recent devastating floods that have displaced over 33 million populations. The heads of State and governments in their interaction with Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the mega climate change summit, termed his passion as “extraordinary”, featuring efforts for urgent steps to save the country from the natural disaster, according to the PM Office. Shehbaz became the centre of attention at the platform of the Conference of Parties (COP27) as he robustly campaigned for the world’s action to address Pakistan’s climate change challenges. The prime minister in his meetings with Tajikistan’s President EmomaliRahmon, Indonesian Vice President Maroof Amin, Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister NajibMikati drew the attention of the international community to help Pakistan overcome the risks of climate change. He highlighted the damage suffered by Pakistan in the wake of recent flash floods and emphasized transforming the key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans. Shehbaz Sharif stressed that as a developing country most affected by the phenomenon, Pakistan needed urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice. The prime minister thanked the international community for helping the flood-struck people in Pakistan.The COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change. During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the PM said that according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the total estimated damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was over $32 billion i.e. around 10% of the country’s GDP. The enormous task of rehabilitation and reconstruction would require substantial international support for Pakistan to build back greener, based on the model of sustainable development, he added. The prime minister highlighted this as he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit being held in Sharm ElSheikh, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said. Appreciating the UN Secretary-General for his solidarity with, and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country, he reiterated that the unprecedented flood disaster in Pakistan was a clear manifestation of the challenge posed by climate change. The prime minister also endorsed the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate justice and climate solidarity. In his meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the international community must come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet. He welcomed the commitment of the international community, especially the Islamic world, to the goals and objectives of the COP 27 conference. The prime minister thanked the UAE leadership and people for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan. He termed the commitment of COP 27 as a good omen to combat the effects of climate change. Dealing with the effects of climate change was not for developing countries alone, he added. During the interaction, the two leaders agreed to work together for common goals of mutual interest.