ADELAIDE-After Pakistan advanced to the T20 World Cup semifinals, Australia’s legendary cricketer and Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden gave a moving address to his team in the dressing room, where he urged them to recognise and accept their newfound peril.

Pakistan fought back to defeat the Netherlands and South Africa after losing their first two games to India and Zimbabwe. At Adelaide Oval on Sunday, the Dutch stunned the South Africa with a 13-run victory, giving Pakistan an unexpected lifeline to advance to the semifinals, which they accomplished with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

It meant that Pakistan would now face New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Early last month, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the championship game of a T20I tri-series that was played in Christchurch.

“Please accept and comprehend that we are dangerous, boys. We start to pose a serious threat once Pakistan cricket starts to play with purpose and show its teeth. No one in this world or this rivalry would want to compete against us right now, not one,” Hayden told the Men in Green in his dressing room speech.

“They believed they had got rid of us, but they are not going to do so anymore. Since there were so many expectations for the previous World Cup, we are firmly entrenched here, and I truly admire how we have approached this. Everyone was wiped off the face of the earth by us,” he added.

He was quick to thank the Netherlands for their assistance and urged Babar Azam and company to go into the semifinals with a clear head. “It hasn’t been easy sailing at all. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the Dutch. However, the fact that we are here is strong since nobody expects to see us, giving us the benefit of surprise,” he said.

“Boys relocating in the following several days, free up your thoughts. Be liberated and unburdened for whatever game we play, then just release once more with pure, constructive intentions. Cricket is fearless and nearly forgetting,” said the Pakistan team’s batting consultant and added: “What has happened over the past three weeks is irrelevant; we are here. So, good job. You’re going to have to punch my smile out of my face because it was just a fantastic day.”

Despite the fact that the events of Sunday left the cricketing world in a state of shock, Hayden noted that Pakistan was meant to win. “We had a good day overall. It’s truly a miracle that we are witnessing here, but even before this day, I could see that we had faith in the process and were not over-dedicating ourselves to our training.

“We enjoyed our day off because it was a holiday. One of those games where you can overplay, overtrain for, and overthink is T20 cricket, in my opinion. I believe we are such a great reactive team when I look at this side, and I have been seeing this for a while now,” Hayden added.