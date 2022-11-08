Share:

Several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain under the influence of a westerly wave, turning the weather cool and pleasant.

The Met office recorded maximum rainfall in Gadap town (31.2mm) followed by PAF Faisal Base (13.5mm), PAF Masroor Base (11.6mm), Quaidabad (10.5mm), Surjani Town (6.7mm), Keamari (6mm), North Karachi (4mm), Korangi (5.4mm), Orangi town (1.2mm), Gulshan-e-Maymar and Saddar (1mm each).

The department has forecast partly cloudy weather in the city with chances of drizzle/isolated light rain on Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Meteorologist Karachi Sardar Sarfraz, a decrease of a degree or two in the temperature is expected in Karachi.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 32 to 34°C, he added.

Sarfraz further said that dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated rain-wind with thunderstorms and snow over hilly areas is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.