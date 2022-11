Share:

ISLAMABAD-Week-long art activities including a group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and a seminar by various artists will start here on November 8 (today) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The activities will continue till November 16 in which ‘Diversity and Social Harmony’ by various artists featuring traditional and contemporary arts will be presented for art lovers on November 8, Performance and Workshop on “Understanding of abstract painting” by Rakshanda Atwar will be arranged on November 9 while a calligraphy workshop will also be arranged by Riffat Khattak on November 10.

Dastangoi or storytelling event by Dr Waqar Azeem and Sadia Hyat will be part of activities on November 10. Presentation and Mixed Media Painting Workshop by Hassnain Awais will be organized on November 11.

A Seminar on Miniature and Demonstration by known miniature artist Najam H Kazmi and participating miniaturists will be held on November 16.

The exhibition includes an exquisite collection of artworks, including paintings and ceramics as an attraction of Pakistani art. The event is collaboration between Nomad Gallery and PNCA. S. Najam Kazmi, Samina A. Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Khurram Abbas, Hassan Sheikh, Areej Nasir, Emaan, Tauqeer Hilbi, Alefiya, Rakshanda Atawar, Hassnain Awais, Nabahat Lotia, Jamil Hussain and Kuzhad are among the participating artists.