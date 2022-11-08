Share:

Peshawar-Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant for Information KP, while addressing the participants of five-day electronic media workshop in Peshawar said that Women play a pivotal role in the development of society.

This workshop “Freedom of Expression: Media Freedom and Safety of Journalists” was arranged by Women Media Center, Pakistan in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy, USA.

He said that freedom of expression entails freedom of thought and belief at the international level. A different perspective on the right to free speech is that everyone should be conscious of their constraints. He asserted that social values and norms are an inherent part of society. Conflict develops whenever a person believes in his or her standards. An individual must independently determine what is good or wrong in such situations.

The main problem is determining what is right because society and ideals are mostly based on subjectivity. The Prophet (peace be upon him) and Allah’s teachings are crucial for the development and advancement of Muslims in particular and all other people in general, he continued.

Mr. Saif acknowledged the inconsistencies in human nature and declared that the best way to resolve them was via negotiation. Every culture has unique characteristics, he claimed, but it is the conflict that improves society. He also acknowledged the contradictions like a man and stated that solving those contradictions by conflict resolution is the only way forward. He said, every society has different aspects but it is the struggle that makes the society better.

Journalists, politicians and religious figures can garner respect if they all work for the welfare of the people. but if they work for self-interest, then there will be a breakdown in society. Students from major universities in the city associated with journalism participated in this training program.