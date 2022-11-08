Share:

ISLAMABAD-In addition to providing assistance for Dasu Hydropower Project, World Bank would provide more than $3 billion for infrastructure development in energy sector.

This was disclosed in the meeting of Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan with the officials of World Bank. A high level delegation of World Bank has called on Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir khan here Monday.

During the meeting, the minister said that the government has taken tough and difficult decisions in power sector. The minister has said that the decisions to increase electricity prices were politically difficult but government is committed to ensure sustainability of energy sector. The minister has said that the government is committed to providing relief to common man.

It is worth mentioning here that World Bank had committed $840 million for Tarbela Fourth Extension Hydropower Project(T4HP). Tarbela Fourth Extension Hydropower Project (T4HP) project has added 1,410 megawatt (MW) to Tarbela Dam’s generation capacity. Under the project a power plant of 1,410 MW has been installed on the fourth tunnel at Tarbela Dam. Similarly, World Bank is funding Tarbela Fifth Extension Hydropower Project (T5HP) under which an additional power plant at Tunnel 5 of Tarbela dam will be installed. World Bank has a commitment of $390 million for the project. This is expected to bring total generation capacity of Tarbela to 6,298 MW (nearly 20 percent of current installed capacity in the country). The project will add capacity of 1,410 megawatt (MW), with annual electricity generation of over 1,800 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), primarily during the summer season when demand is highest. World Bank has committed $1288.40 million for Dasu Hydropower Project phase-1 2160MW. During the meeting, Khurram Dastagir said that climate change has made a devastating impact on Pakistan economy and subsequently the energy sector. The World Bank is assisting in energy efficiency and conservation program apart from helping provinces in installing solar projects. The delegation was briefed on KASA 1 and Dasu programs. According the World Bank data as of June 2022, Pakistan has been a member of the World Bank since 1950. Since then, the Bank has provided $40 billion in assistance.

The World Bank’s program in Pakistan is governed by the Country Partnership Strategy for FY2015-2020 with four priority areas of engagement: energy, private sector development, inclusion, and service delivery. The current portfolio has 59 projects and a total commitment of $14 billion.