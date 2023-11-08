15 air passengers arrested over using illegal passports

FAISALABAD - FIA Immigration officials have arrested 15 air passengers from Faisalabad airport on charge of traveling on illegal passports.

An FIA spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 15 passengers reached Faisalabad airport from Libya by using bogus documents and passports.

They claimed that they had purchased these passports from an agent after payment of Rs500,000 per head. Hence these accused were shifted to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad for further investigation, he added.

YOUTH KILLED OVER MONETARY DISPUTE

A youth was shot dead while another sustained serious injuries over a monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that one Pervaiz resident of Chak 26-JB had a monetary dispute with Ghulam Rasool of the same locality. Over this issue, Pervaiz alongwith his accomplices opened blunt firing and killed Ghulam Rasool on the spot, whereas another youth Aslam Ali Dogar received serious bullet injuries and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

SMUGGLED CCHALIA WORTH RS136M SEIZED

Customs Intelligence teams have seized 2-trucks of smuggled cchalia worth Rs136 million from Bhakkar.

Director Regional Office Customs Faisalabad Asif Abbas Khan said in a statement here on Tuesday that Custom Intelligence and Investigation team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Bhakkar near Dajil check-post and checked two suspicious trucks which were transporting coal.

However, during search it came into light that these trucks were loaded with smuggled cchalia without paying its custom duties which was hidden beneath the coal. The seized quantity of cchalia had market value of Rs136 million which was taken into custody, whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene, he added.