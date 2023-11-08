26 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI - Within the last 24 hours, Rawalpindi recorded an additional 26 cases of dengue, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 2,454.

Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), disclosed that among these new cases, 13 were from Potohar town urban, seven from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

Of the total patients admitted to district hospitals, 39 were confirmed dengue cases, and 2,414 have been discharged following treatment. Dr. Sajjad also revealed that, in the past 24 hours, the district administration registered 16 FIRs, issued tickets to eight violators, and imposed fines totaling Rs 8,000 for violations of dengue SOPs. During indoor surveillance, teams inspected 9,096 homes, identifying larvae in 135 households. Similarly, during outdoor surveillance at 4,597 locations, larvae were found at 22 sites.