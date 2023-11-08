Wednesday, November 08, 2023
40th anniversary of Pak-Korea diplomatic ties commemorated  

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Republic of Korea celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations yesterday.

To mark the occasion, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin, exchanged congratulatory messages through diplomatic channels. The relationship between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea is marked by warmth and candidness, featuring mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields. Foreign Minister Jilani and Foreign Minister Park reviewed the rich history of Pakistan-ROK relations, socio-cultural ties, development, and economic cooperation, along with the contributions of their respective diasporas, which act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Highlighting the strong potential for future collaboration, the Foreign Ministers pledged to intensify cooperation in various areas, including politics, economics, culture, and people-to-people interactions.

OUR STAFF REPORT

