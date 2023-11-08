Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

LAHORE-The Lahore Arts Council is proud to unveil an enticing schedule of literary sessions as part of the eagerly anticipated “Lahore Lahore Aye” festival. These sessions promise to captivate audiences with their thought-provoking discussions and esteemed speakers. The inaugural session, “Lahore Ki Adbi Aur Saqaftee Dunya,” is scheduled for November 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the exquisite Alhamra Adbi Bethak on The Mall.

The renowned educationist and dramatist, Syed Asghar Nadeem, will be the featured speaker. He will engage in a captivating dialogue about Lahore’s literary and cultural world with the erudite Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, while Professor Farida Batool from the National College of Arts moderates this enlightening conversation. In the second session, acclaimed actor Adeel Hashmi takes the stage to host “Farooq Qaiser’s Fantastic Poetry and Satire.” The music expert, actor, composer, and music producer, Arshad Mahmood, will delve into the captivating qualities of Farooq Qaiser.

The first day’s final session brings a dynamic conversation to the forefront as renowned businessman and cricket enthusiast, Ali Tareen, explores the vital topic of “Pakistani Nation’s Identity and Cricket in Politics” with eminent writer and professor at LUMS University, Ali Khan. The literary journey continues on the second day with the first session, “Intricacies of Urdu Language.” The stage will be graced by the famous intellectual and poet, Iftikhar Arif, as the speaker. The host for this session is the respected educationist, Sheeba Alam.

The second session, “Art: Not Everyone’s Heaven,” welcomes artist Adeela Suleman to share her insights, with artist Quddus Mirza guiding the discussion. The third and final session of the day delves into “Punjabi Poetry and Song,” with Prof Risham Syed from Beacon House University and Prof Punjab University, and Asma Qadri as the moderator. On the festival’s closing day, the first session, “Reflection of Sikh Art and Architecture in Punjab,” is set to impress with Associate Professor of Art and Architectural History, Nazra Shehbaz Khan, as the speaker. Muhammad Usman, the Director of the Lahore Museum will skillfully moderate the session. The second session, “Groob-e-Shahr Ka Waqt,” presents a stimulating book discussion featuring novelist and Professor at LUMS University, Osama Siddique and moderated by Associate Professor at LUMS University, Faisal Bari. The final session explores “Spiritual Values in Architecture” with the celebrated architect Nayyar Ali Dada as the speaker, and architect and curator Haider M Ibrahim as the host.