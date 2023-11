LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town. The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the relief of the bail. However, the court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir, in the matter.