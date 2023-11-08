Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Awareness session for traders held in Landi Kotal

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER   -   An awareness session for the local traders was held here in Jirga Hall, Landi Kotal on Tuesday.

The activity was organised by the Halal Food Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a large number of shopkeepers, councillors and people from different walks of life participated in it.

Assistant Director Halal Food Authority Ghulam Abbas highlighted the importance of cleanness and imparted valuable knowledge pertaining to the selling of substandard edibles like ghee, spices, chips etc in the local markets.

He urged the local traders to discourage sellers of poor-quality food items that earned a bad name for the genuine businessmen. 

Speaking on the occasion Tehsil Chairman Haji Khalid appreciated the training session for the shopkeepers and said it would certainly benefit them. He said that selling of adulterated and substandard food was on rise in local markets that not only suffered local business but also a health hazard to the residents.

Our Staff Reporter

