Belt and Road countries delegation visits Wanqing Butterfly Orchid Industrial Park

November 08, 2023
BEIJING-A delegation of 30 participants from eight Belt and Road countries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Zimbabwe, recently visited the Wanqing Butterfly Orchid Industrial Park. The visit was organized as part of the Belt and Road Agricultural Market System Construction Training Program, aiming to foster cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of floral cultivation and trade.
The delegation was warmly received by Jin Hongyong, the General Manager of the park. “Our park is home to more than 200 butterfly orchid enterprises and boasts over 1,600 acres of butterfly orchid cultivation, benefitting from a strong industrial cluster advantage,” introduced Jin Hongyong. Covering 2,160 acres of land, the park has developed a distinctive agricultural industry chain integrating research and development, production, sales, logistics, exhibitions, and leisure tourism, CEN reported.
With an annual production of over 35 million butterfly orchid plants in 2022, the park has solidified its position as a global centre for orchid seedling supply and China’s largest hub for butterfly orchid production and sales. Jin Hongyong emphasized the pivotal role of e-commerce in expanding the market, stating, “Through online live streaming channels, we successfully shipped over 3 million plants last year, generating a turnover of USD12 million.”
The delegation expressed great satisfaction with the knowledge gained during the visit. One Pakistani expert conveyed his hope to introduce the industrial mode to Pakistan. The Wanqing Butterfly Orchid Industrial Park serves as a shining example of successful modern agricultural practices, and this visit has deepened our understanding of China’s floral industry and will contribute to the future partnership between China and Pakistan

