Blinken calls for G7 ‘clear voice’ on Gaza

TOKYO-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday on the G7 to speak “in a clear voice” about the Israel-Hamas war as he kicked off talks with fellow foreign ministers from the grouping in Japan. “This is a very important moment... for the G7 to come together in the face of this crisis and speak as we do in one clear voice,” Blinken said at the start of the two-day meeting in Tokyo. The Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. The Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people -- including more than 4,000 children. Arriving in Tokyo following his latest whirlwind tour of the Middle East, Blinken was set to “brief his counterparts on his trip... and progress on delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and efforts to contain the conflict,” a senior State Department official said.