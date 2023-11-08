Caretaker PM demands Afghan Govt to deport Pakistanis residing illegally in Afghanistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has demanded of the Afghan government to extradite Pakistanis residing illegally in Afghanistan and engaged in terrorist activities within Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said otherwise we expect the Afghan government take all possible steps for the elimination of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts and training camps on its soil.

The Prime Minister said the interim Afghan government must ensure the terrorist outfits do not use the Afghan soil for their sordid designs. He pointed out that the region is at an important crossroads, emphasizing the need for mutual cooperation to root out terrorism.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly regretted the threatening statements made by some Afghan leaders in the wake of Pakistan's decision to repatriate illegal foreign nationals including Afghan nationals. He said these irresponsible and misleading statements are contributing to vitiating the environment.

The Prime Minister noted with concern the surge in terror acts in Pakistan following the Afghan statements.

Alluding to the generous hosting of millions of Afghans by Pakistan for over four decades, he said the very statements on the part of Afghan leaders have hurt the sentiments of proud Pakistani people.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said our steps for repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans are neither unexpected nor surprising.

He said these illegal aliens have the biggest role in stoking unrest in Pakistan. He said about two thousand, two hundred and sixty seven innocent Pakistanis have been killed in terror acts over the last two years. He said the Afghan nationals were also involved in terror and suicide acts in Pakistan. This is the reason that the government decided to repatriate the illegal foreign nationals from the 1st of this month. He maintained that Pakistan has the legal and moral prerogative to repatriate the illegal foreign nationals, stressing there will be no backtracking on this policy.

The Prime Minister said all state institutions have made best possible arrangements at Torkham, Chaman and other border areas to ensure the dignified return of the illegal Afghan nationals. He said we also expect the interim Afghan government to take appropriate steps on the pattern of Pakistan on their side of the border for the facilitation of the returnees.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the registered Afghan refugees are free to live and do business in Pakistan.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan had expectations the interim Afghan government will take stern action against the TTP. However unfortunately, there has been sixty percent increase in terror acts in Pakistan since the establishment of interim Afghan government and the TTP operating from Afghanistan is behind these cowardly attacks.

The Prime Minister said that regardless of assurances, the interim Afghan government did not take necessary measures against the terrorist outfits rather clear evidences have also surfaced of facilitating them.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said about two hundred and fifty two thousand illegal aliens have voluntarily returned to their homeland, stressing we will encourage the voluntarily return in a dignified manner.

To another question, the Prime Minister said our security forces are vigilant and capable to effectively deal with the scourge of terrorism.