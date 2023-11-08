Certificate distribution ceremony held at GCWUS

SIALKOT - A certificate distribution ceremony for MPhil students of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held at GCWUS auditorium on Tuesday.

As many as 154 students of MS Botany, Business Administration, Chemistry, Economics, English, Islamiat, Physics, Political Science, Urdu and Zoology were given credentials in the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi congratulated students, Controller Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam and team for conducting a successful ceremony. Dean Faculty of Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Ilyas, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz and heads of educational and administrative departments participated in the ceremony.

DC REVIEWS DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal with Project Director Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Hamza Salik visited the ongoing development projects in the city and reviewed speed and quality of work.

Chief Engineer Sheikh Tahir and consultant National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Saif were also present. DC Mir Iqbal said that the district administration was cooperating fully to ensure timely completion of projects.