Committee on merged areas discusses proposed new uplift plan

Peshawar - A high-level meeting of the Special Steering Committee constituted for merged tribal districts Affairs held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for merged tribal districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the proposed new economic development plan, chalked out for the merged districts and matters regarding release of funds for the ongoing development projects were discussed.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Imtiaz Hussain Shah, members of the committee comprising officials of 11 Corps, representatives of other relevant agencies and officers of provincial departments participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, ACS P&D Department informed the forum about the new economic development plan proposed for the merged districts and gave a briefing regarding its importance and objectives for the sustainable development of the merged districts.

The forum also discussed the financial status and releases of funds regarding various ADP schemes and projects under the special development package “Accelerated Implementation Programme”( AIP), executed by the government for the merged districts and took deliberation upon it’s prioritisation in funds releases issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister directed that in the development projects of the merged districts, the schemes that are due for completion and those projects that meet on objectives of the new proposed plan should be given priority in the release of funds. He directed that the concerned line departments should provide detailed reports regarding the physical progress of their development projects and their financial release status, while the details of other phases of these projects after PC-1, should also be uploaded on P&D system.

He directed that the line departments should make proper monitoring procedures of their development projects and also visit these areas to monitor them and submit evaluation reports of their projects in this regard. He directed in this regard, all the departments to complete the progress report of their important projects within a week time accordingly.

The minister also directed to include alongside approved and ongoing development projects, the new important projects and present them to international donor organisations for their attraction.