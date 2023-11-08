Congo Virus Spread

Cases of Congo virus in Balochistan and a second death over the past few days is a concerning situation. Exposure of medical staff and doctors, who have now been moved to Karachi, is also a very upsetting reality. Though Congo fever has been an epidemic in Pakistan, it is crucial that the epidemic is contained within its foci and its spread is avoided at all costs. Shifting affected doctors and staff to Karachi has heightened fears in the city but a swift dedicated isolation facility that has already been set up in Karachi is just the right step in this emergency.

All efforts of the respective health departments must be focused on containing the spread. They must also issue timely directives for the general public and public and private livestock facilities. Humans contract the virus from animals and the role of livestock departments and slaughterhouses is very important here. However, the spread of the disease among doctors and staff in Quetta was primarily due to human contact as a patient with Congo fever was treated recently. This indicates the precautions and SOPs were insufficient and resulted in the very unfortunate and most undesirable situation where a doctor has already lost life.

Precaution and prevention are the two key takeaways from the Congo virus epidemic. Instead of casually dealing with an affected person, the diagnosis facility must be quick so that minimum exposure of other people to the patient can be ensured. Collaboration and communication between Balochistan and Sindh health departments as well as the hospitals where the patients are being treated is the need of the hour. Since the outbreak started in Quetta, the exchange of information between doctors will help with the treatment.

The situation is serious and demands that healthcare facilities must be equipped with setting up isolation facilities as and when required, in the minimum possible time. Contagious diseases such as Congo fever require urgent handling. The fear of more infections among the people of Quetta and Karachi is rightly placed but awareness will help limit the spread of the Congo virus.