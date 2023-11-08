DC Attock warns people against illegal housing societies

Attock-The District Council Attock has released details of unregistered/illegal housing societies in various areas of the district and cautioned the public against investing their hard-earned money in these projects.

Some of the unregistered/illegal housing societies include Samhan Housing, Kamra Model Town, Alburhan Housing, Sanjwal Green Housing in Tehsil Attock, Uzma Green Housing, Sarwar Land, Jatiyal Town, Ghazi Park Town, Indus City and Smart Orchard in tehsil Hazro, New City Phase ii, Multi Orchard, AWC Housing, Lawrencepur City, Khyber City Housing, Wah Town Ship, Khyber City Executive Block, NDC Welfare Society, NEST City, Hasanabdal Model Village, Muhammad Yaqub Land, Pak Green City, Ideal Enclave, Hazara Town, Kohistan Enclave, Abdul Wahab Land, Shaheen Enclave, Mubarik Town, World RCCI City, Wah Model Town Extention, Khyber Villas and Park Meadows tehsil Hasanabdal, Elegant Capital Enclave, Mayfair Housing, Green Land Phase II, Gulzar Sir Syed Housing, PIA EWT Housing, Al Madina City, Zargoon City, High Land City, Al Noor City, Spring Field Housing, Apex Housing, Green Farm Housing, Sun Enclave Housing, The Meadows, Al Rehman Garden, National Housing, Education City, Baba Farid Model Town, Air City, Galaxy City, Swan Garden, Asad Town, Paradise Agro Farm, Airport Garden, Pearl Enclave, Airport Avenue, Blue World City, Mustafa Garden, Hill View City, Motorway City, Ali Town, ZCO Developer, Camp Town, Civilian Employees Housing, Education Foundation, Avenue Phase II, Zainab Town, Ali Housing, Imperial Enclave, Danyal Town, Margala Green Farm, Gheb Enterprises, Areeb Homes, Green City, GFST Wonder City, Islamabad Garden, Silk Town, Tulip Enclave, Habib Residentia, The Life Residentia, Sultan City, Arizon City, Hashmi Residences, Al Meezan Village, Risala Agro Farm, Nowshera City, Company Garden, Khor Model Town, Sikandar City, Hadi Town and Gilani Town .

The District Council has identified a substantial number of such projects in different tehsils, urging citizens to exercise caution. Investing in unregistered housing societies can lead to financial risks and legal complications.