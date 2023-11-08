Wednesday, November 08, 2023
ECP speeds up removing objections on delimitation of constituencies

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In order to meet the deadline ending on November 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has sped up the process of removing objections regarding delimitation of constituencies. The top election body has been hearing objections to preliminary delimitations of National Assembly (NA) and constituencies of provincial assemblies for the upcoming general election, scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

The ECP had invited objections from registered voters after publishing the list of preliminary delimitations last month. This process has started after re-arranging electoral districts in different parts of the country keeping in view the last population census in the country. The objections were submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan till October 27, 2023. A total of 1,324 objections were raised on the delimitation of constituencies from across the country, while 672 objections were raised in Punjab.

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

It may be mentioned here that the first bench comprised chief election commissioner and KPK member Justice (R) Ikramullah heard seven objections from National Assembly constituency 46, 47 and 48 in Islamabad. Eleven objections were heard from national assembly constituencies 190, 191, 192 and 193 in Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore whereas 16 objections were heard from Sindh Assembly from constituencies 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. 

The bench had also heard one objection from Sialkot district NA constituency 73 and 15 objections from Punjab Assembly constituencies 44, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51. The second bench heard four objections from KP constituencies 95 and 96 in Kurram and 24 objections from constituencies 69, 70 and 71 from Khyber.

