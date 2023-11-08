Fawad Chaudhry sent to Adyala Jail on Judicial Remand in Fraud Case

Judge Yasir Mehmood of Session and District Court ordered to send Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Judicial Remand to Adyala Jail here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Court extended Fawad Chaudhry's physical remand yesterday and ordered to present him today in the court.

When Fawad Chaudhry was presented in the court today he requested Judge Yasir Mehmood to grant him 15 minutes to talk to his lawyers and also requested to take at least one handcuff off, both of his requests were allowed by the Judge.

After 10 minutes Judge Yasir Mehmood told Fawad Chaudhry's council Qamar Inayat to start the proceedings on which Qamar Inayat replied we're waiting for Faisal Chaudhry, he just left supreme court and on his way here in the court. Judge then told Qamar Inayat that you're wasting court time. Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudry kept using his cell phone while sitting with his family.

Fawad Chaudhry then approached on the rostrum and gave a newspaper cutting to the judge and said if you can see the cartoon on the newspaper, you'll understand the whole case. You just gave the speaking order. This is the third hearing and complainant haven't showed up in court even once. I've never kept a gun. I was a Federal Minsiter and government gave me police gunmen, they're still working in police, you can ask them to appear in court. If they want to put a case of passion of weapon, they can buy it from market for 5000 to 7000 rupees and make a case on me.

Judge Yasir Mehmood then reserved the judgment for 10 minutes and after 10 minutes gave orders for judicial remand of Fawad Chaudhry and sent him to Adyala Jail.

While talking to reporters informally inside the courtroom Fawad Chaudhry told the reporters that Mian Nawaz Shareef should play his role to lower down political temperature in the country and there should be dialogue among political parties in the country.

Furthermore, he said even if Nawaz Shareef win upcoming elections nobody will accept him as Prime Minister. Ayub Kahn regime was a good regime for economy in Pakistan but 1965 elections turned out to be noose on his neck.

Hiba Fawad, wife of Fawad Chaudry while talking to the reporters said, we don't know the complainant and I'm saying that on oath that we have nothing to do with him. Otherwise, 16 months government of PDM would've taken up these allegations. We have utmost respect for out country, Army and political parties.