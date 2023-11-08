Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail in fraud case

A sessions court in Islamabad sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in an alleged fraud case.

The former federal minister, Fawad, who recently left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife said.

Fawad Chaudhry, former PTI leader, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood’s court upon completion of his one-day physical remand in a case pertaining to financial fraud.

During the hearing today, the police sought an extension in physical remand for the PTI leader for more investigation which was rejected by court.

Subsequently, the court sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The FIR

According to a first information report, Fawad was arrested in a case registered at the Aabpara police station on August 22, 2022, under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The fraud FIR was filed against the ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry by the complainant Zaheer Ahmed on November 4.

In the FIR, Zaheer Ahmed claimed to handed over a sum of Rs50 million to Fawad Chaudhry and when he asked to return the amount, Fawad allegedly offered him two government jobs in exchange, and later Fawad threatened him along with his two-armed guards.