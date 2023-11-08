Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FG/Din, DP win openers in Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo

FG/Din, DP win openers in Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 08, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Za­man Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank, commenced with a thrilling start as FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints clinched victories at the Jin­nah Polo Fields on Tuesday. 

This event, being or­ganized in collaboration with JS Bank, attracted a substantial crowd of en­thusiastic spectators and families. In the first match of the opening day, FG/Din Polo outshone Rijas Polo by 8-3½. Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge with four re­markable goals, supported by two goals from Mum­taz Abbas Niazi, and one goal each from Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Farhad Shai­kh. Isaac Hagedoorn, Faisal Shahzad, and Ahmad Bilal Riaz each contributed one goal for Rijas Polo. 

In the second match, Dia­mond Paints showcased their prowess by defeat­ing Master Paints/Newage Cables with a commanding score of 10-2½. The star-studded Diamond Paints team saw Saqib Khan Khak­wani scoring four goals, Raja Temur Nadeem con­tributing three, Bilal Noon netting two, and Mir Huzai­fa converting one goal. 

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

Farooq Amin Sufi man­aged two goals for Master Paints/Newage Cables, who had a half goal handi­cap advantage. The ex­citement continues today (Wednesday) with two more highly-anticipated matches to be played at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023