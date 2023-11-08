Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests female over human smuggling

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its ongoing anti-human trafficking operation arrested a female suspect involved in human smuggling, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson of the FIA, on instructions of the Director FIA Lahore, Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown against human smugglers was ongoing where a female suspect was arrested from Ichra who was luring vulnerable women into job offers in Oman by promising them beauty salon jobs, while later forced into dancing in foreign countries.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023