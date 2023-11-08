FIA arrests female over human smuggling

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its ongoing anti-human trafficking operation arrested a female suspect involved in human smuggling, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson of the FIA, on instructions of the Director FIA Lahore, Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown against human smugglers was ongoing where a female suspect was arrested from Ichra who was luring vulnerable women into job offers in Oman by promising them beauty salon jobs, while later forced into dancing in foreign countries.