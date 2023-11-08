Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Gold rate dips by Rs200 per tola
APP
November 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs214,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs214,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs183,470 from Rs183,642 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,181 from Rs168,338, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,988 from $2,003, the Association reported.

APP

