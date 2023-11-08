Hollywood strike: Actors union SAG says issues still outstanding

LOS ANGELES-Negotiations between Hollywood studios and actors’ union Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) resume on Tuesday, with major sticking points such as the use of AI still unresolved. The Alliance Of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) issued its “best and final offer” on Saturday. However, the actors’ union said “there are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement”. Films such as the latest Mission Impossible outing have been delayed due to the long-running strike. The strike is now in its 117th day. A studio insider told Deadline that while Monday’s negotiations were “productive”, there is “some work still required before there’s a deal”. “There’s still some serious daylight between us, at least as of right now,” the insider added. In their statement, Sag-Aftra said: “This morning our negotiators formally responded to the AMPTP’s ‘last, best and final’ offer. “Please know every member of our TV/theatrical negotiating committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. “There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.”

With Warner Bros Discovery and Disney both due to report earnings this week, both studios and actors will be keen to find a compromise. The combination of the now-resolved WGA strike and the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike is estimated to have cost the California economy over $6.5bn (£5.3bn) so far, according to Deadline.

Disney/Marvel’s Blade, Dune Part Two and Fantastic Four have been pushed back by several months, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have also been delayed by a year. Live action remakes of Disney animations Moana and Lilo & Stitch have also been affected, as has James Cameron’s Avatar series and Paddington in Peru. Sag-Aftra wants studios and streaming services to offer better pay, increased royalties, higher contributions to their pension and health plans, and safeguards on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in proudction.

While the strikes last, don’t expect to see Hollywood stars at film premieres, festivals, conventions or red carpets. Union rules prohibit actors from taking any work, including promotion or publicity for projects. That prompted Emmy Awards organisers to move their ceremony from September to next January. Hollywood writers ended their strike in September after almost five months. Their dispute also centred on a row over pay and the use of AI in the industry.