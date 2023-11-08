IMF’s energy sector targets achieved: M Ali

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Mohammad Ali Tuesday said that there were very positive talks with the IMF on the energy sector and claimed that the Fund targets in energy sector had been achieved.

For the first time in the country’s history, the government is planning bidding of 24 offshore blocks and in the first phase bidding of 10 blocks will take place on November 30, caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Mohammad Ali said while talking to media after inauguration of 29th edition of the Annual Technical Conference (ATC) jointly organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geo-scientists (PAPG). There are possibilities of finding large oil and gas reserves offshore, he claimed.

On IMF conditionality’s regarding energy sector, the mister said that all targets of the energy sector have been implemented for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. There were very positive talks with the IMF on the energy sector, he added. Earlier, addressing the Annual Technical Conference (ATC), the minister said that additional measures are being taken to increase the security of oil and gas exploration companies.

The caretaker energy minister said that many foreign companies left the country due to non-payment of dues due to circular debt in the country. He said that delayed payments to the companies in oil and gas sector were affecting exploration & production activities in the country. Eight to ten companies have left Pakistan due to payment problems during the last 10 years, said the minister.

However, he said that there will be no more loss in the gas sector due to recent gas tariff hike. The minister further said that model Production Sharing Agreement has been prepared. Similarly, he announced that flare gas policy is being formulated. “We have to attract global companies by bringing innovation in the oil and gas sector,” he maintained. Again, the search for oil and gas is being accelerated and a lot of attention is being paid to mining and exploration activities, the minister maintained.

Pakistan is blessed with a huge sedimentary basin, national and multinational companies are pursuing exploration in various parts of Pakistan, and still nearly 60-70 percent area is unexplored and needs to be evaluated for the exploration of oil and gas. He said that the country is energy deficient and our challenge is how to cope with the situation in the present economic conditions. Locally oil and gas constitute about 70% of the energy mix and the challenge is how to meet the energy requirement of the country through indigenous resources as the increasing energy import bill is becoming an economic challenge for the country.