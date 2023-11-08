Imran lawyer urges IHC for open trial of cipher case

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s counsel Tuesday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hold open court trial of the cipher case. The counsel made the request before a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz during the hearing of Intra Court Appeal (ICA) of Imran Khan who filed it through his counsel Barrister Salman Akram Raja Advocate challenging the appointment of an anti-terrorism court judge as presiding officer of the special court for cipher case and his trial in jail under the Official Secrets Act. During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court while Salman Akram Raja represented the Chairman PTI. Raja adopted the stance that if general public, media and family members of the accused intended to observe the proceedings of the cipher case then, they should be permitted. He asserted that all people will see that no offence at all was committed in the cipher case. Therefore, he requested the bench to permit open trial of the cipher case. Justice Miangul Hassan said to the AGP that the trial should not be proceeded with an incompatible manner. The AGP assured the court will ensure that the rights of the accused are not affected. The IHC judge said that justice should not only be done but should also be exhibited. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till next Tuesday for further proceedings. Earlier, Barrister Salman Akram Raja adopted the stance that the appointment of a Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain was ‘unconstitutional’, because the law ministry notified it without prior consultation with the chief justice.