Wednesday, November 08, 2023
JUI-F Chief hands over Rs1.67 billion to Hamas leaders

APP
November 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has handed over the first installment of aid amounting to Rs 1.67 billion to Hamas leaders. According to Deputy General Secretary JUI Islamabad, Maulana Waqas Ahmad, Rehman met with Hamas leaders in Qatar and handed over Rs 1.67 billion to them. Rehman also expressed in the meetings, that if the Islamic World allows then would also provide manpower to Palestine, he said. The official of Hamas participated in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, and expressed his feelings to the people

APP

