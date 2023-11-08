Khanewal Police bust six-member inter-district dacoits gang

KHANEWAL - Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq said on Tuesday that the police busted sixmember inter-district dacoits gang by using latest technology.

According to the DPO, the police successfully traced down and arrested 5 members of an inter-district dacoits gang that used to loot in cities and on highways by using latest technology. The police have also claimed to recover the looted material including solar plates, Rs6 million cash and a container of worth Rs40 million. This gang was involved in criminal activities around the district, the DPO said. To curb the criminal activities and criminal element, a team of SHO Farhat Nawaz and hard working policemen under the leadership of DSP Kabirwala was formed, said DPO Rana Umar Farooq. The DPO ordered to intensify the operation against criminal elements .This team traced down and arrested the dacoits gang by using its sources and modern technology. The DPO told that this gang looted the troller-container and abducted the driver on Multan Road near Shell petrol pump. On this, the district police came into action and recovered the troller and its driver.

Among the arrested accused are Muhammad Iqbal son of Abdul Ghafoor resident of Muzaffargarh, Sajjad son of Rabnawaz resident of Alipur, Fayaz son of Sultan resident of Rahim Yar Khan, Tariq son of Manzoor resident of Toba Tek Singh and Azam son of Khadim Hussain resident of Toba Tek Singh. The police also recovered two cars and illegal weapons from their possession. Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard, said DPO khanewal Rana Umer Farooq.