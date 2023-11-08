KP LG minister lauds performance of WSSP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Local Government Engn Aamir Durrani held a comprehensive inspection tour of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), where he lauded the significant strides in sanitation, water supply, and drainage operations.

The visit, aimed at evaluating the progress and compliance with directives, showcased the dedication and efforts of the WSSP staff in maintaining essential services for the region. Minister Durrani, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager Operation Engineer Tarab Shah, Zonal Manager Basit Khattak, and other officials, initiated the visit with a specific focus on assessing the impact of ongoing initiatives. A pivotal aspect of this inspection was the evaluation of the manhole covering process, with Minister Durrani expressing his satisfaction with the progress achieved so far.

The tour took Minister Durrani to several key areas, including Bihari Colony, Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony, Warsak Road, Ring Road, and their adjacent regions. During these visits, he observed the clearing of collection points and the efficient collection of garbage from neighbourhood streets, a testament to the relentless efforts of WSSP in maintaining cleanliness in the region.