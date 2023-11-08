KP police made eternal sacrifices for peace in province: Azam Khan

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on Oil and Gas Company in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The CM expressed grief over martyrdom of two policemen in the attack and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured officials. Azam Khan assured the bereaved families that the government would not leave them alone. He said that the KP police have made eternal sacrifices to maintain law and order situation and to keep peace in the province adding that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the police.

Funeral prayer of martyred cops offered

The funeral prayer of two policemen, who embraced martyrdom in an attack on Oil and Gas Company in Darazinda Tehsil, was offered in Dera Ismail Khan at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with official protocol on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, two policemen named Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif were martyred and three other policemen named Alamsher, Fazal-ur-Rehman and Atta ur Rehman got injured in armed attack on Oil and Gas Company in Darazinda Tehsil.

The funeral prayer of the martyred police cops was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Investigation Dera, SP FRP Dera Region, SP Saddar, SP Headquarters and other senior police officers.

Later, the RPO visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera and inquired about the health of the injured policemen. The regional police chief checked the treatment facilities being given to the injured personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the policemen for fighting against the terrorism. He said that the whole Police Department was proud of them and the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain. He said the morale of the police force was high and the elements involved in the attack would be brought to justice.